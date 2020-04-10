Georgia bar owner removes $3,714 worth of bills stapled to the walls to give to unemployed staff

(CNN) – Desperate times called for desperate measures for a Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees.
For years, customers at the Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on the walls and ceilings.
But now that business has dried up, owner Jennifer Knox has run into trouble paying her staff.
Knox recently decided to take down the bills one-by-one and give the cash to employees.
It took more than three days to remove all the money.
But in the end, Knox retrieved more than $3,700.
Some customers later donated extra money for the cause.
Bartenders and musicians who worked at the bar ended up receiving about $600 each.
Latest Coronavirus Stories
- Stung by outbreak, once-growing Iowa company orders layoffs
- Nurses weigh their principles vs safety in virus fight
- 5-year-old Alaska girl is serious about keeping people safe
- American Lung Association launches $25M COVID-19 research initiative
- SEE IT: Simulation shows how cough can spread coronavirus in grocery stores