Generous person donates stimulus check to Indiana businesses

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) An Indiana restaurant owner was about to lose hope, but the help of a generous donor turned her day around.

This anonymous person donated their stimulus check to businesses in their area.

The person apparently gave a donation out to 16 businesses.

The owner of Maxi’s in Mishawaka, Indiana said it’s like getting flowers on a gloomy day..

WSBT also talked to the owner of Diner on 12th, and she said it was a pleasant surprise.

Kate Sergeant has been the owner of Diner on 12th for 2 years, and she says she loves it!

Her customers and her workers are what make her love her job.

She’s had to lay off over half of her employees, and only gets to see her regulars through a drive-through window.

Not having that contact every day was wearing her down.

Saturday started like a normal day for her. Just her and her cook Lori at the diner.

That’s when the mailman came. It was a check and letter from a retired person who wanted to donate his stimulus check to help support some of their favorite businesses — signed “A Hopeful Hoosier”.

She says at the end of the day it’s not about the money.

It’s about caring for one another, and that’s exactly what this donor did.

Sergeant says you don’t have to give your stimulus check, but liking a businesses Facebook page or going to buy a $1 cookie can help local restaurants so much.

