Free educational resources for kids stuck at home during COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Here are the updated numbers of cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

As of March 24, the CDC states that there are 54,453 cases of COVID-19 with 737 deaths in the U.S. Theses are from 50 reporting states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and US Virgin Islands. Looking at the source of exposure, 584 were travel-related and 986 were from close contact. Another 52,883 cases remain under investigation.