Former Iowa Gov. Branstad announces China is gradually returning to normal

As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the U.S., those in China have started to level out.

Former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad, who is now the U.S. Ambassador to China, said things are slowly getting back to normal in China.

“We’re seeing things get gradually better here in China. Of course, we’ve had the coronavirus here and things were really close down, but they’re gradually getting back to work, but there’s still a lot of restaurants and businesses that are closed,” Branstad said.

He said he now wears a mask everywhere he goes in public, which is something that is required of everyone in China.

Branstad also is working from the Chinese Embassy to help the COVID-19 fight in America as much as he can.

On top of the COVID-19 response, Branstad said he is still focused on the ongoing negotiations with China and the implementation of the U.S. China trade deal that was announced last year.