Flags ordered to be lowered to honor lives lost to coronavirus

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO/KCAU) — Governors in the tri-state area are asking flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of those who have passed away from coronavirus.

Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday asked that all flags in Iowa be lowered to half-staff until Friday evening in honor of the half-million lives lost to COVID-19 in America.

Reynolds’ order comes one day after President Joe Biden requested that the American flag be lowered in honor of those lost to the pandemic.

Governor Pete Ricketts also announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags will be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

See Gov. Ricketts’ proclamation by clicking here.

All Americans are asked to lower flags until sunset on Friday, February 26th.