February 1: 11 more virus-related deaths in Woodbury County, positivity rate stable in last week at 8.5%

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported only three new COVID cases in Woodbury County on Monday. They also reported 15 new recoveries and 11 more deaths.

The department said that while the total deaths increased significantly, the deaths did not necessarily occur in the past few days. The CDC reads death certificates to determine whether COVID-19 contributed to each death, which can take weeks, and a large batch of records was reported for Iowa on Sunday.

Below is the report for February 1, 2021.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 13,258 — New cases – 3 Recovered cases – 12,290 — New Recovered cases – 15 Deaths as reported by IDPH – 197 — New deaths – 11* 14-day average positivity rate – 8.5% Current total hospitalized – 21 — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – 9 — Woodbury County residents – 11

*As of 12/9/20, the deaths reported are taken from the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) dashboard. On 12/7/20 IDPH changed the way that deaths are counted and reported to better align with what is happening nationally. This affected the number of deaths that were reported in many counties, including Woodbury County. An explanation of this change can be found here.

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.

