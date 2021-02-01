February 1: South Dakota reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Below is the report as of February 1, 2021.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 96,735 confirmed/11,580 probable — New cases – 50 confirmed/15 probable — Active cases – 2,828 — Recovered cases – 103,709 — New recovered cases – 70 Total virus-related deaths – 1,778 — New deaths – 0 Ever hospitalized – 6,294 — Currently hospitalized – 126 Total tests – 877,016 — Total persons tested – 402,883 Total vaccine doses administered – 101,048 — Total person administered 71,362 *For the full vaccine numbers updated daily… Click Here

County Total Cases Active Cases Recovered Cases Ever Hospitalized Total Deaths Union County 1,870 84 1,748 73 38 Clay County 1,755 26 1,713 47 16 Yankton County 2,747 60 2,659 127 28 Lincoln County 7,458 190 7,194 266 74

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

To see South Dakota’s COVID-19 report, click here.