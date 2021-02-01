February 1: South Dakota reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
Below is the report as of February 1, 2021.
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|96,735 confirmed/11,580 probable
|— New cases –
|50 confirmed/15 probable
|— Active cases –
|2,828
|— Recovered cases –
|103,709
|— New recovered cases –
|70
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,778
|— New deaths –
|0
|Ever hospitalized –
|6,294
|— Currently hospitalized –
|126
|Total tests –
|877,016
|— Total persons tested –
|402,883
|Total vaccine doses administered –
|101,048
|— Total person administered
|71,362
|County
|Total Cases
|Active Cases
|Recovered Cases
|Ever Hospitalized
|Total Deaths
|Union County
|1,870
|84
|1,748
|73
|38
|Clay County
|1,755
|26
|1,713
|47
|16
|Yankton County
|2,747
|60
|2,659
|127
|28
|Lincoln County
|7,458
|190
|7,194
|266
|74
The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.
To see South Dakota’s COVID-19 report, click here.