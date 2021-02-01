February 1: South Dakota reports 70 new COVID-19 recoveries

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.

Below is the report as of February 1, 2021.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases96,735 confirmed/11,580 probable
— New cases –50 confirmed/15 probable
— Active cases –2,828
— Recovered cases –103,709
— New recovered cases – 70
Total virus-related deaths1,778
— New deaths –0
Ever hospitalized6,294
— Currently hospitalized –126
Total tests –877,016
— Total persons tested –402,883
Total vaccine doses administered101,048
— Total person administered71,362
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here
CountyTotal CasesActive CasesRecovered CasesEver HospitalizedTotal Deaths
Union County1,870841,7487338
Clay County1,755261,7134716
Yankton County2,747602,65912728
Lincoln County7,4581907,19426674

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

To see South Dakota’s COVID-19 report, click here.

