February 1: Nebraska reports more than 200 cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 237 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Monday.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

Here are updated numbers as of February 1, 2021.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested2,102,977
— Total positive cases –190,950
— New cases –237
— No virus detected –733,348
— Recovered cases –136,972
Total virus-related deaths1,920
— New deaths –0
Cumulative hospitalizations5,815
— Active hospitalizations –312

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for January, click here.

