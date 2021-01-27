February 1: Nebraska reports more than 200 cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 237 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Monday.
Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.
Here are updated numbers as of February 1, 2021.
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested –
|2,102,977
|— Total positive cases –
|190,950
|— New cases –
|237
|— No virus detected –
|733,348
|— Recovered cases –
|136,972
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,920
|— New deaths –
|0
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|5,815
|— Active hospitalizations –
|312
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
To see Nebraska’s COVID-19 report for January, click here.