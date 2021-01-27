February 1: Nebraska reports more than 200 cases of COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has reported 237 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Monday.

Nebraska health officials are offering a vaccination dashboard. Visit the dashboard on their website.

Here are updated numbers as of February 1, 2021.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 2,102,977 — Total positive cases – 190,950 — New cases – 237 — No virus detected – 733,348 — Recovered cases – 136,972 Total virus-related deaths – 1,920 — New deaths – 0 Cumulative hospitalizations – 5,815 — Active hospitalizations – 312

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

