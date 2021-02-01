February 1: Iowa reports more than 200 virus-related deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 327 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday.
This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on February 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|3,627,948
|— Total positive tests –
|345,087
|— New total positives –
|327
|— Total individuals tested –
|1,474,034
|— Individuals positive –
|319,495
|— New individuals positive –
|289
|— Active cases (based on Individuals)-
|31,554
|% positive tests (past 14 days)-
|6.3%
|— % individuals positive (past 14 days)-
|9.9%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|4,901
|— Underlying Cause deaths –
|4,442
|— Contributing Factor deaths –
|459
|— New total virus-related deaths –
|250
|Recoveries –
|283,040
|— New recoveries –
|560
|Long term care outbreaks – Current-
|55
|— Individuals positive –
|1,641
|— Total recovered –
|910
|— Total deaths –
|2,008
|Iowa – Total hospitalizations –
|368
|— Patients in ICU –
|92
|— Admitted in last 24 hours –
|41
|— COVID-19 primary diagnosis –
|245
|— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis –
|123
|*Total Vaccine doses administered –
|130,353
|— Vaccine series completed –
|52,150
Below are the Siouxland counties in Iowa:
|County
|Individuals Tested
|Individuals Positive
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Buena Vista
|13612
|4007
|3724
|35
|Calhoun
|4806
|1248
|1173
|9
|Carroll
|10287
|2596
|2378
|43
|Cherokee
|5349
|1409
|1240
|31
|Clay
|7413
|1755
|1545
|23
|Crawford
|7945
|2388
|2127
|31
|Dickinson
|9271
|1910
|1707
|32
|Emmet
|4508
|1114
|987
|35
|Ida
|2880
|781
|674
|30
|Lyon
|4116
|1396
|1248
|35
|Monona
|3352
|723
|546
|21
|O’Brien
|5944
|1723
|1560
|58
|Osceola
|2180
|654
|607
|12
|Palo Alto
|3991
|935
|824
|16
|Plymouth
|11996
|3565
|3317
|72
|Pocahontas
|3162
|791
|720
|17
|Sac
|4775
|1142
|1036
|17
|Sioux
|14214
|4630
|4333
|62
|Woodbury
|53054
|13258
|12290
|197
There are 6 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.
The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
