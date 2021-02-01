February 1: Iowa reports more than 200 virus-related deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 327 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on February 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests3,627,948
— Total positive tests –345,087
— New total positives – 327
— Total individuals tested –1,474,034
— Individuals positive – 319,495
— New individuals positive – 289
— Active cases (based on Individuals)-31,554
% positive tests (past 14 days)-6.3%
— % individuals positive (past 14 days)-9.9%
Total virus-related deaths4,901
— Underlying Cause deaths –4,442
— Contributing Factor deaths – 459
— New total virus-related deaths – 250
Recoveries283,040
— New recoveries –560
Long term care outbreaks – Current-55
— Individuals positive – 1,641
— Total recovered – 910
— Total deaths – 2,008
Iowa – Total hospitalizations368
— Patients in ICU –92
— Admitted in last 24 hours –41
— COVID-19 primary diagnosis245
— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis123
*Total Vaccine doses administered130,353
— Vaccine series completed –52,150
*For the full vaccine numbers updated dailyClick Here

Below are the Siouxland counties in Iowa:

CountyIndividuals TestedIndividuals PositiveTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Buena Vista136124007372435
Calhoun4806124811739
Carroll102872596237843
Cherokee53491409124031
Clay74131755154523
Crawford79452388212731
Dickinson92711910170732
Emmet4508111498735
Ida288078167430
Lyon41161396124835
Monona335272354621
O’Brien59441723156058
Osceola218065460712
Palo Alto399193582416
Plymouth119963565331772
Pocahontas316279172017
Sac47751142103617
Sioux142144630433362
Woodbury530541325812290197

There are 6 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

To see Iowa’s January case report, click here.

