February 1: Iowa reports more than 200 virus-related deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 327 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on February 1, 2021, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during the time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Below are the Siouxland counties in Iowa:

County Individuals Tested Individuals Positive Total Recovered Total Deaths Buena Vista 13612 4007 3724 35 Calhoun 4806 1248 1173 9 Carroll 10287 2596 2378 43 Cherokee 5349 1409 1240 31 Clay 7413 1755 1545 23 Crawford 7945 2388 2127 31 Dickinson 9271 1910 1707 32 Emmet 4508 1114 987 35 Ida 2880 781 674 30 Lyon 4116 1396 1248 35 Monona 3352 723 546 21 O’Brien 5944 1723 1560 58 Osceola 2180 654 607 12 Palo Alto 3991 935 824 16 Plymouth 11996 3565 3317 72 Pocahontas 3162 791 720 17 Sac 4775 1142 1036 17 Sioux 14214 4630 4333 62 Woodbury 53054 13258 12290 197

There are 6 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

The department changed the methodology of how they report coronavirus deaths in early December.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

To see Iowa’s January case report, click here.