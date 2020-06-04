Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine could be available by end of year

(KCAU) – There’s a welcome development in the search for an anti-virus to protect against COVID-19.

Health officials say a vaccine could be available by the end of the year.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said many vaccine developers are testing their vaccine’s effectiveness at the same time it’s being mass produced.

The method allows for a vaccine to be ready for distribution the moment it is discovered to work.

“We hopefully would have close to a 100 million doses,” Fauci said. “By the beginning of 2021, we hope to have a couple hundred million doses. It isn’t as if we make the vaccine, show it’s effective and then have to wait a year to rev up to million and millions of doses.”

According to the New York Times, confirmed COVID-19 cases are on the rise in 16 states.

