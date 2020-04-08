Facebook shares data to predict COVID-19 outbreaks

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KCAU) – Facebook is joining the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The social media platform is now working with researchers to use its data to slow the pandemic.

Facebook is able to analyze collected data on population movement and connectedness. The platform will use its tools to help predict where COVID-19 will appear next.

The data could potentially bring insight into the effectiveness of lockdown measures.

Facebook is careful to say the tools do not violate personal privacy. Rather, the data shows patterns at a city or county level that can be useful to public health.

Google unveiled a similar offering to fight the pandemic last week.

