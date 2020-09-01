Dordt University reports 24 students with COVID-19

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) – Dordt University has reported 24 active cases of students who tested positive for COVID-19.

School officials said those students are in isolation provided by Dordt or have returned home to isolate.

The university will continue to operate at a yellow alert level, which includes restricted class sizes, heightened precautions for residence hall living, and restricted attendance to campus events.

Officials add that for the month of September, they will not allow outside entities to rent Dordt’s campus building for indoor events.

Students and employees are encouraged to continue to wear masks indoors, practice social distancing, and complete their daily symptom checks.

“Please keep our students in your prayers,” says Dr. Erik Hoekstra, president of Dordt University. “We are thankful for the work of Student Health and Counseling, Dordt Dining Services, Student Services, faculty, students, and many others on Dordt’s campus for their incredible willingness and ability to pivot and persevere. Our roadmap to reopening is working, and we are adjusting course as we go, based on the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and other experts.”

