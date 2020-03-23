Dollar General to hire 50,000 new employees

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KCAU) – Dollar General plans to hire up to 50,000 new employees by the end of April to support operations as COVID-19 panic buying continues.

The plan will nearly double Dollar General’s normal hiring rate as the retailer rises to meet heightened consumer demands for household essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dollar General said the roles will likely be temporary but the retailer anticipates providing long-term career growth opportunities to some of the new hires.

“We are proud to serve as one of America’s essential retailers, and we believe our customers are relying on us now more than ever to provide an affordable, convenient retail option,” said Kathy Reardon, Dollar General’s senior vice president and chief people officer.

“We invite individuals looking to start or grow a career, as well as for those whose job may be temporarily impacted by COVID-19, to apply for opportunities to help further our mission of Serving Others, Reardon said.

