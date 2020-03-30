Dollar General offers 10% discount to medical, emergency workers and National Guardsmen

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (KCAU) – Dollar General announced all medical workers, first responders and activated National Guardsmen will receive a 10% discount on qualifying purchases starting Monday.

Individuals can present their employment badge or ID at over 16,000 stores to receive the discount. The discount cannot be combined with other offers or used to purchase gift cards.

Dollar General will offer the discount through April 30 and plans to evaluate a possible extension of the offer in the coming weeks, based on the evolution and status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, said the company is appreciative of the ongoing work performed by medical professionals, first responders and activated National Guardsmen.

“To demonstrate our heartfelt gratitude for these individuals’ tireless service to their communities, we are proud to help support them with this discount,” Vasos said. “On behalf of the entire Dollar General family, we would like to thank all of the physicians, nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, police officers, fire fighters, Guardsmen and other health care and front-line professionals working to support and care for our neighbors and communities.”

The Company plans to invest approximately $35 million in bonuses for all eligible store, distribution center and private fleet employees who perform work during a six-week period beginning in mid-March.

Dollar General is also providing it’s employees with an ongoing 30% digital coupon discount on its private brands through May 4.

The retailer is one of many dedicating the first hour each morning to senior customers allowing them to shop for essential items in a less crowded environment. Dollar General stores are also closing one hour early to clean and restock shelves, as well as for employees’ safety and wellbeing, the company said.

