Doctors anticipating possible “twin-demic” with the upcoming flu season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, doctors are concerned that the upcoming flu season could lead to a “twin-demic”.

Experts are anticipating a hard-hitting flu season due to lower cases last year making it important that people get their vaccine early, before cases rise in their area.

CDC is recommending people should have a flu shot before the end of October.

“We encourage everyone to go out to get their flu vaccine no matter what their age is, six months and older. We think that’s one of the key things to limiting the number of cases and also the spread of it,” said Kevin Grieme, Director of the Siouxland District Health Department.

CDC has also said that people can have both the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time.