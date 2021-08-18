Diocese of Sioux City COVID-19 Task Force releases statement about delta variant

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Diocese of Sioux City COVID-19 Task Force is urging the community to wear masks indoors during their services.

Due to the delta variant, religious officials met with Bishop Nickless to speak about the protocols they want to pursue.

Officials said:

There will be no sign of peace during mass

Communion will only feature bread

Hand sanitizer during Communion isn’t mandated, but it should be applied by priests, deacons and the laity before to the general distribution of the Eucharist and after the general distribution to the congregation.

Pastors / Parishes are advised to regularly speak to the issue and print materials (bulletins, etc.) on the proper reception of the Eucharist by hand and by mouth in order to show the appropriate reverence to the body of Christ and limit contact during Communion distribution.

Pastors should ask their congregation to get the body of Christ in their hand (understanding it is their right to receive via their mouth)

Anyone above two years old is urged to wear a mask during indoor parish liturgies.

All clergy and laity are urged to wear a mask while distributing Communion.

Parish meals / events / meetings, etc. are not cancelled.

Technology will be considered for parish meetings if positivity rates for COVID-19 are high/rising

Consider social distancing

Local health officials can answer questions or concerns about food distribution and preparation

Carry-out meals are safer than eating in

Outdoor seating is better when possible.

Increase table and chair spacing when possible.

Good ventilation and fresh air may help

The bishop and his senior advisors said they will keep monitoring data and network across the state and region with public health experts and other groups to the Diocese.