Digital Exclusive: What you need to know about COVID-19 variants

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) confirmed three cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant in eastern Iowa on Monday.

It is common for viruses to mutate and develop new strains as they continue spreading through populations and COVID-19 is no different.

According to an article from Johns Hopkins, the virus has actually been evolving at a consistent rate since it entered human populations in 2019.

As of right now, there are three variants of the virus that exist: U.K., South Africa, and Brazil being the most recent one confirmed by the CDC.

These variants do not make the virus more dangerous, but spread more easily than other variants that have shown up.

Studies have shown that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines still work on the U.K. and South Africa variants, while more research is needed for the one found in Brazil.

Health officials urge the public to keep following the guidelines set by the CDC.