Differences between COVID-19 and the flu

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland District Health officials said rising flu cases could complicate efforts to slow down COVID-19.

Deputy Director of the Siouxland District Health Department, Tyler Brock, said sick people need to know whether they have COVID-19 or the flu.

“Sometimes there’s some differences in how long people are infectious and how long we should stay home with influenza versus COVID, so there are some differences in how those two illnesses get handled,” Brock said.

Siouxlanders can protect themselves by getting a flu vaccine, which is available to anyone older than six months.