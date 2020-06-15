Dickinson County reports first coronavirus death

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Dickison County Public Health has announced the first coronavirus death in Dickison County.

Officials said the death was of a man over 80-years-old.

“We wish to extend our condolences to this individual’s family,” said Zach Borus, Lakes Regional Family Medicine physician and Dickinson County Public Health Medical Director. “Lakes Regional Healthcare, Dickinson County Public Health and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities.”

Residents should keep following precautions to avoid getting or spreading coronavirus. Some precautions include wearing masks, limit close contact with others, cover sneezes and coughs, disinfect surfaces regularly, and keep an eye on your health for any symptoms. If you find yourself with any symptoms, isolate yourself and call a health care provider for advice.

As of Monday, there have been 18 new positive cases of coronavirus in Dickison County, bringing the total to 151 cases. The recovered total is 44 cases for this county.

For more information of COVID-19 in Iowa, click here.