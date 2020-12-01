December 1: 49 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, more than 100 new recoveries

Coronavirus

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County as well as more than 100 new recoveries on Tuesday.

Below is the report for December 1, 2020.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases10,435
— New cases –49
Recovered cases7,947
— New Recovered cases –169
Total virus-related deaths130
— New deaths –0
14-day average positivity rate18.5
Current total hospitalized108
— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –81
— Woodbury County residents –62

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.

To see Woodbury County’s COVID-19 numbers for November, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories