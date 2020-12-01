December 1: 49 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, more than 100 new recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County as well as more than 100 new recoveries on Tuesday.
Below is the report for December 1, 2020.
Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|10,435
|— New cases –
|49
|Recovered cases –
|7,947
|— New Recovered cases –
|169
|Total virus-related deaths –
|130
|— New deaths –
|0
|14-day average positivity rate –
|18.5
|Current total hospitalized –
|108
|— Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 –
|81
|— Woodbury County residents –
|62
Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.
