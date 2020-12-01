December 1: 49 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County, more than 100 new recoveries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Woodbury County as well as more than 100 new recoveries on Tuesday.

Below is the report for December 1, 2020.

Woodbury County COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 10,435 — New cases – 49 Recovered cases – 7,947 — New Recovered cases – 169 Total virus-related deaths – 130 — New deaths – 0 14-day average positivity rate – 18.5 Current total hospitalized – 108 — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 – 81 — Woodbury County residents – 62

Health officials ask residents to continue to practice measures that will slow the spread, including staying home when sick or if you have had close contact with a COVID-19 case, avoiding nonessential gatherings, physical distancing at least six ft from others, wearing masks in public, and washing hands frequently.

