December 1: 416 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, more than 14,00 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 416 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 14,088 active cases and a total of 65,876 recovered cases.

Below is the report as of December 1, 2020.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases – 75,391 confirmed/ 5,521 probable — New cases – 416 confirmed/ 32 probable — Active cases – 14,088 — Recovered cases – 65,876 Total virus-related deaths – 948 — New deaths – 2 Ever hospitalized – 4,572 — Currently hospitalized – 547 Total tests – 615,534 — Total persons tested – 330,533

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

