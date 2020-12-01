December 1: 416 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, more than 14,00 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 416 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 14,088 active cases and a total of 65,876 recovered cases.
Below is the report as of December 1, 2020.
South Dakota COVID-19 numbers
|Total cases –
|75,391 confirmed/ 5,521 probable
|— New cases –
|416 confirmed/ 32 probable
|— Active cases –
|14,088
|— Recovered cases –
|65,876
|Total virus-related deaths –
|948
|— New deaths –
|2
|Ever hospitalized –
|4,572
|— Currently hospitalized –
|547
|Total tests –
|615,534
|— Total persons tested –
|330,533
The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.
