December 1: 416 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, more than 14,00 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – The South Dakota Department of Health reported 416 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 14,088 active cases and a total of 65,876 recovered cases.

Below is the report as of December 1, 2020.

South Dakota COVID-19 numbers

Total cases75,391 confirmed/ 5,521 probable
— New cases –416 confirmed/ 32 probable
— Active cases –14,088
— Recovered cases –65,876
Total virus-related deaths948
— New deaths –2
Ever hospitalized4,572
— Currently hospitalized –547
Total tests –615,534
— Total persons tested –330,533

The Department also reminds South Dakotans of the simple precautions they can take to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 by washing their hands, staying six feet away from others, avoiding crowded areas, and wearing a mask when that isn’t possible.

