December 1: Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, more than 5,000 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 5,000 new recoveries in Iowa on Tuesday.

State health officials mention 162 long term care facilities with outbreaks. At those facilities, there are a total of 4,888 positive individuals, with 2,195 of them recovered and 1,069 deaths.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on December 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests1,215,673
— Total positive tests –230,901
— Negative tests –982,620
— New cases –1,915
— Active cases –91,042
% of individuals positive 19.0%
— 14-day average positivity rate – 17.1%
Total virus-related deaths2,427
— New deaths –27
Recoveries137,432
— New recoveries –5,192

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations1,172
— Patients in ICU235
— Admitted in last 24 hours129
— COVID-19 primary diagnosis872
— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis300
RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations214
— Patients in ICU43
— Admitted in last 24 hours23

Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:

CountyTotal CasesRecoveredTotal Deaths
Buena Vista3074238014
Calhoun10763827
Carroll1997130022
Cherokee9014774
Clay11926354
Crawford1772142716
Dickinson140387011
Emmet76846724
Ida50225913
Lyon10536178
Monona4393842
O’Brien130586631
Osceola5363351
Palo Alto6573644
Plymouth2772189842
Pocahontas5642824
Sac8754678
Sioux3728274625
Woodbury104357947129

There are 84 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

To see November’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.

