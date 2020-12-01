December 1: Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, more than 5,000 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 5,000 new recoveries in Iowa on Tuesday.

State health officials mention 162 long term care facilities with outbreaks. At those facilities, there are a total of 4,888 positive individuals, with 2,195 of them recovered and 1,069 deaths.

This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on December 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time.

Iowa COVID-19 numbers

Total tests – 1,215,673 — Total positive tests – 230,901 — Negative tests – 982,620 — New cases – 1,915 — Active cases – 91,042 % of individuals positive – 19.0% — 14-day average positivity rate – 17.1% Total virus-related deaths – 2,427 — New deaths – 27 Recoveries – 137,432 — New recoveries – 5,192

Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Iowa – Total hospitalizations 1,172 — Patients in ICU 235 — Admitted in last 24 hours 129 — COVID-19 primary diagnosis 872 — COVID-19 secondary diagnosis 300 RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations 214 — Patients in ICU 43 — Admitted in last 24 hours 23

Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:

County Total Cases Recovered Total Deaths Buena Vista 3074 2380 14 Calhoun 1076 382 7 Carroll 1997 1300 22 Cherokee 901 477 4 Clay 1192 635 4 Crawford 1772 1427 16 Dickinson 1403 870 11 Emmet 768 467 24 Ida 502 259 13 Lyon 1053 617 8 Monona 439 384 2 O’Brien 1305 866 31 Osceola 536 335 1 Palo Alto 657 364 4 Plymouth 2772 1898 42 Pocahontas 564 282 4 Sac 875 467 8 Sioux 3728 2746 25 Woodbury 10435 7947 129

There are 84 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.

IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

