December 1: Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, more than 5,000 new recoveries

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and more than 5,000 new recoveries in Iowa on Tuesday.
State health officials mention 162 long term care facilities with outbreaks. At those facilities, there are a total of 4,888 positive individuals, with 2,195 of them recovered and 1,069 deaths.
This report is as of 9:00 a.m. on December 1, 2020, and is compared to yesterday’s report at the same time.
Iowa COVID-19 numbers
|Total tests –
|1,215,673
|— Total positive tests –
|230,901
|— Negative tests –
|982,620
|— New cases –
|1,915
|— Active cases –
|91,042
|% of individuals positive –
|19.0%
|— 14-day average positivity rate –
|17.1%
|Total virus-related deaths –
|2,427
|— New deaths –
|27
|Recoveries –
|137,432
|— New recoveries –
|5,192
Iowa hospitalizations due to COVID-19
|Iowa – Total hospitalizations
|1,172
|— Patients in ICU
|235
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|129
|— COVID-19 primary diagnosis
|872
|— COVID-19 secondary diagnosis
|300
|RMCC Region 3 – Total hospitalizations
|214
|— Patients in ICU
|43
|— Admitted in last 24 hours
|23
Below are Siouxland counties in Iowa:
|County
|Total Cases
|Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Buena Vista
|3074
|2380
|14
|Calhoun
|1076
|382
|7
|Carroll
|1997
|1300
|22
|Cherokee
|901
|477
|4
|Clay
|1192
|635
|4
|Crawford
|1772
|1427
|16
|Dickinson
|1403
|870
|11
|Emmet
|768
|467
|24
|Ida
|502
|259
|13
|Lyon
|1053
|617
|8
|Monona
|439
|384
|2
|O’Brien
|1305
|866
|31
|Osceola
|536
|335
|1
|Palo Alto
|657
|364
|4
|Plymouth
|2772
|1898
|42
|Pocahontas
|564
|282
|4
|Sac
|875
|467
|8
|Sioux
|3728
|2746
|25
|Woodbury
|10435
|7947
|129
There are 84 Iowa counties that currently have a 14-day rolling average positivity rate at or above 15%. This is the threshold that must be met before school districts can request to go to online-only learning.
IDPH’s COVID-19 dashboard is being updated in real-time. For the latest COVID-19 numbers for Iowa, visit the state’s coronavirus dashboard.
To see November’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.