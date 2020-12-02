December 1: Nebraska reports 62 new COVID-19-related deaths

Coronavirus

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,787 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Here are the results as of December 1.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested1,386,201
— Total positive cases –130,194
— New cases –1,787
— No virus detected –618,172
— People tested – 748,721
— Recovered cases –64,975
Total virus-related deaths1,080
— New deaths –62
Cumulative hospitalizations4,380
— Active hospitalizations –869

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

For November’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss