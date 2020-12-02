December 1: Nebraska reports 62 new COVID-19-related deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,787 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Tuesday night.
Here are the results as of December 1.
Nebraska COVID-19 numbers
|Total tested –
|1,386,201
|— Total positive cases –
|130,194
|— New cases –
|1,787
|— No virus detected –
|618,172
|— People tested –
|748,721
|— Recovered cases –
|64,975
|Total virus-related deaths –
|1,080
|— New deaths –
|62
|Cumulative hospitalizations –
|4,380
|— Active hospitalizations –
|869
DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:
–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.
–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.
–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.
For November’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.