December 1: Nebraska reports 62 new COVID-19-related deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported 1,787 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska on Tuesday night.

Here are the results as of December 1.

Nebraska COVID-19 numbers

Total tested – 1,386,201 — Total positive cases – 130,194 — New cases – 1,787 — No virus detected – 618,172 — People tested – 748,721 — Recovered cases – 64,975 Total virus-related deaths – 1,080 — New deaths – 62 Cumulative hospitalizations – 4,380 — Active hospitalizations – 869

DHHS urges all Nebraskans to avoid the Three Cs to slow the spread of the virus:

–Crowded places – Avoid group gatherings if you can’t maintain 6-feet of distance from others.

–Close contact – Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet of distance from people not in your household.

–Confined spaces – Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

