December 1: Dakota County reports 20 new COVID-19 numbers, 1 death

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Dakota County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Below is the full report for December 1, 2020.

Dakota County COVID-19 numbers

Total positive cases – 3,243 — New cases – 20 — Current positivity rate – 18.01% Total virus-related deaths – 51 — New deaths – 1

Health officials ask people to wear masks, wash your hands, and avoid the three Cs:

-Crowded Places: Avoid gathering in groups where you can’t maintain 6-feet distance from others.

-Close Contact: Wear a mask or maintain 6-feet distance when you’re with people you don’t live with.

-Confined Spaces: Avoid enclosed spaces with poor ventilation.

They also ask people to limit their interactions with others. And when spending more than 15 minutes with others, they say people should limit time spent with others in enclosed spaces, wear a mask, and washing hands often.

