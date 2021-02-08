Woodbury County opening appointments for February 17 Phase 1B vaccination clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland District Health announced the next public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be on February 17 at the Tyson Events Center.

People belonging to Phase 1A and Phase 1B Tier 1 are eligible to receive the vaccine along with Woodbury County residents that are 65 years old and older. This includes firefighters, police officers, child welfare social workers, PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, childcare workers, and healthcare workers who haven’t received their first dose of vaccine.

Appointments are the only way to register for this clinic, and registration will be open on Wednesday, February 10, at 3:00 p.m. There will be about 1,000 appointments available for this clinic. Registrants will be asked to show proof of eligibility at the appointment.

More information on registration can be accessed on this website, along with registration itself.

Anyone 65 years old and older that cannot access registration online can call 712-234-3922 starting on Wednesday at 3:00 p.m.

Siouxland District Health is hoping to hold another clinic on February 24 and March 3 as long as the vaccine is available. They also expect to see more vaccine availability at local pharmacies soon.