Winnebago Tribe opens COVID-19 vaccine clinics to anyone 16 and older

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KCAU) – The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System (WCHS) is opening their weekly vaccination clinic to anyone 16 years and older, regardless of tribal affiliation.

The WCHS COVID-19 vaccination clinics are held every Wednesday at the Winnebago Public School and the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is being administered.

Those signing up for the vaccine must be able to receive the initial dose, as well as the booster shot that will be given 21 days later.

“The Winnebago Tribe is committed to using all available resources to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and we are pleased to be able to expand our COVID-19 vaccine clinic to reach even more people. A majority of people who live or work in Winnebago are now vaccinated and we look forward to increasing this number each week. The COVID-19 vaccine really is our best weapon to combat the virus.,” said Danelle Smith, WCHS CEO.

To sign up for an appointment, click here and submit the online form. After that, a representative from the Winnebago Public Health Department (WPHD) will contact you by phone to schedule a vaccine appointment.

WCHS said an estimated 63% of the Winnebago population that’s 16-years-old and over has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The Winnebago Comprehensive Healthcare System is comprised of the WPHD and the Twelve Clans Unity Hospital.