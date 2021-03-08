Nebraska may add vaccination sites to accommodate ramp-up

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials may start using mobile sites to help expand the number of places where residents can get coronavirus vaccines as the number of available doses increases.

Gov. Pete Ricketts made the comments came as the number of new vaccinations administered continues to trend upward. Health officials vaccinated a new one-day high of 20,949 people on Thursday.

Statewide, 12% of Nebraska residents who are at least 16 years old have been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s online tracking portal.

Nebraska hospitals that are working through the state’s vaccination program have received 502,470 doses so far.