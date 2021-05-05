Iowa pushes pop-up vaccination as demand for shots wanes

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — As interest in the coronavirus vaccine continues to lag, Iowa public health officials are trying to make it easier to get a shot.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that a bus will be set up this week in the parking lot of the Iowa Cubs baseball park in Des Moines for the first two days of games this season.

A similar pop-up vaccination station is planned at the Des Moines Farmers Market this weekend.

The state also now allows anyone who has had their first shot to take their vaccination card to any pharmacy or health care provider to get the second dose.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Iowa has fully 36.1% of the population.