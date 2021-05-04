Walmart, Sam’s Club offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KCAU) – COVID-19 immunizations are now available to Walmart and Sam’s Club employees and customers.

The vaccines will be offered for walk-up and scheduled appointments as supply allow, the company said in a release. It also stated that they will also work to increase vaccine access and address hesitancy towards getting a vaccine.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, the executive vice president of Health & Wellness for Walmart said that with the expanded supply of vaccines, it is even more important to reach underserved and vulnerable populations.

“Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Vaccines being offered at the two company’s pharmacies include the authorized J&J, Pfizer, and Moderna vaccines.

For more information or to book an appointment to get a vaccine, you can visit Walmart’s COVID-19 vaccine website or Sam’s Club’s website.