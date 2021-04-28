Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations offered at Hy-Vee pharmacy locations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Hy-Vee has announced they will start offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to a press release from Hy-Vee, pharmacy locations will offer COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary. Recipients can walk in and receive the vaccine when it’s most convenient for them.

Appointments will be offered for community members that would prefer to make one instead of walking in. To set up an appointment, visit this website.

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage.