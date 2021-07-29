Biden expected to announce vaccine mandate for federal workers

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — As COVID-19 cases rise across the U.S., President Joe Biden is expected to announce federal employees will have two choices to remain on the job: get vaccinated or get ready to be tested regularly.

It would become the nation’s largest vaccine mandate, affecting millions of workers. The federal government is the largest employer in the country. The U.S. has about 2.18 million civilian employees and 570,000 others work for the U.S. Postal Service, according to 2020 data.

On Monday, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first federal agency to require vaccinations, for its health workers. And on Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed its masking guidelines and said that all Americans living in areas with substantial or high coronavirus transmission rates should wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status.

“He will send a strong message to all Americans – unvaccinated and vaccinated – about the need to stay vigilant in our fight against the virus,” a White House official told Reuters, adding Biden would make clear his administration would provide the resources needed to help stop the Delta variant’s spread and boost vaccinations.

“His remarks will highlight several new measures that his administration will take to accelerate this effort,” the official said.

About 60% of American adults have been fully vaccinated. Biden missed his goal of having 70% of adults get at least one shot by July 4. The latest figure is 69.3%.

