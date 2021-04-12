UnityPoint clinics to start vaccinating patients 16 years and older

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UnityPoint clinic locations in Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff will begin vaccinating patients for COVID-19.

Starting on April 22, patients 16 years old and older can schedule appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Participating locations include: UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Sunnybrook, UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Sunnybrook, or UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Sergeant Bluff.

Appointments will be required, and vaccinations will only be given during certain days and times.

Officials with UnityPoint said they will not be administering vaccines to young children until studies have been made to verify safety.

Health officials still ask the community to stay home when sick, wear a mask, and social distance.

For more COVID-19 resources and information, visit this website.