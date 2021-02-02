Union County, Avera Health to begin scheduling Phase 1D vaccinations

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Avera Health Systems has announced that it is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations in Union County, South Dakota.

According to Union County SD Emergency Management, the 1D priority group is being scheduled at this time. The 1D Phase targets individuals who are 80 years of age and older, or people of any age with active cancer, a solid organ transplant, and those who are dialysis patients.

People looking to get signed up for vaccine can call the Avera Hotline at 1-877-At Avera or go to Avera website and fill out the 1D form. If you fill out the form, you will be called back to schedule a vaccine appointment.

As vaccinations continue and more allocations of vaccine are received, the age parameters will be lowered.