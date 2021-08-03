Tyson Foods requiring employees to be vaccinated by November

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tyson Foods has announced they are requiring their employees in America to be vaccinated.

According to a press release from Tyson, all team members in office locations are required to be fully vaccinated by October 1 and every other worker by November 1.

Tyson is working towards keeping infection rates law among members, and they claim almost half of their workforce in America is already vaccinated.

“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities. With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts of contagious, dangerous variants leading to increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization among the U.S. unvaccinated population, this is the right time to take the next step to ensure a fully vaccinated workforce,” said Chief Medical Officer of Tyson Foods Dr. Claudia Coplein.

The company said they will provide $200 to frontline team members (subject to ongoing discussions with locations represented by unions).

Workers who seek medical or religious accommodation are exceptions from workers that will be required to get vaccinated.

“Tyson Foods and Matrix Medical have worked together since the beginning of this pandemic to develop and implement strategies to mitigate the risk of the virus to Tyson employees and their families, as well as the communities where they live and work. Matrix clinicians and Tyson team members have worked hand-in-hand to implement a broad array of workplace safety measures at Tyson, and we now feel the rising number of new cases across the U.S. warrants advanced clinical strategies – including requiring vaccinations,” said Matrix Chief Medical Officer and Group President Daniel Castillo.

Tyson Foods said they’ve spent a lot of money towards combatting spread in their facilities by buying masks, face shields, temperature scanners, and protective barriers.