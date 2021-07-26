Striking out COVID-19: Vaccine clinic held at Iowa state baseball tourney

CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — With vaccination rates still sitting below 50 percent in all three Siouxland states, health officials continue to look for creative ways to offer vaccinations to people.

One of those ways is taking the shot to where the people are, like at the Iowa High School State Baseball Tournament in Carroll.

The county health department, in conjunction with Hy-Vee, is giving fans a dose of the vaccine as they get a dose of tournament baseball.

“It’s really important to get the vaccine, even if you’ve had COVID in the past, with the new strains coming out, the vaccine really helps protect against that,” said Sara Schulte, of Carroll County Public Health.

Those who got a shot also got a Powerade and a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.