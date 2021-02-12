South Sioux City Walmart among 33 locations to administer vaccinations in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Walmart is one of 33 locations that is now offering COVID-19 vaccines for Phase 1B groups in Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), an update was provided on the retail pharmacies participating in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Federal Retail Pharmacy Program to support COVID-19 vaccinations in the state on their Facebook Live .

The DHHS announced 33 pharmacies accessible to the public across Nebraska are receiving 100 to 200 Moderna first doses as part of the state’s initial retail pharmacy allocation, totaling 5,700 doses.



More locations are expected additional pharmacies as the program expands. Doses may be available as early as Friday and into the weekend for those with appointments. Nebraskans are cautioned that retail pharmacy doses will be very limited for some time.



Participating pharmacies are able to vaccinate those 65 and older, and include:

Albion – Wells Drug

Alliance – Alliance Community Pharmacy

Ashland – Ashland Pharmacy, Inc.

Beatrice – Clabaugh Pharmacy

Blair – Walmart

Chadron – Walmart

Columbus – Walmart

Crete – Walmart

Emerson – Pender Care Centre District I

Fairbury – Walmart

Fremont – Walmart

Geneva – Weaver Pharmacy

Hastings – Walmart

Hastings – Bert’s Prescription Pharmacy

Kearney – Walmart

Kearney – Jammal Pharms, Inc.

Lexington – Walmart

Loup City – Loup City Rx Shoppe

McCook – Walmart

Nebraska City- Walmart

Norfolk – Walmart

North Bend – Medicine Man Pharmacy

North Platte – Walmart

Ogallala – Walmart

Omaha – Medicine Man Pharmacy

Omaha – Think Aksarben Pharmacy LLC

Omaha – ViaRx

O’Neill – O’Neill Family Pharmacy

Scottsbluff – Walmart

South Sioux City – Walmart

Wayne – Providence Medical Center

Wisner – The Pender Care Centre District, Inc.

York – Walmart

Those interested in being vaccinated should register on the state site.

While all Nebraskans are invited to register for vaccination, local health departments and pharmacies are currently scheduling those 65 and older as part of the state’s Phase 1B vaccination effort.

Phase 1B priority groups include: those 65 and older, those 18 and older who are at high-risk for severe COVID-19, and those working in critical industries such as first responders, educators and daycare providers, those in the utilities and transportation sectors, corrections staff, and those working in food processing and at grocery stores.

More information can be found here.