South Dakota vaccination distribution plan

South Dakota is currently in phase 1C of its vaccine rollout, with targets frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility healthcare workers

Phase 1A Frontline healthcare workers in emergency rooms, ICUs, and COVID units, and acute care units for COVID patients Long-term care facility healthcare workers

Phase 1B Residents in nursing homes and assisted living centers

Phase 1C Other healthcare workers (including laboratory and clinic staff), public health workers, EMS, law enforcement, and correctional officers

Phase 1D Persons with 2 or more of the following underlying medical conditions: cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); heart conditions; immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant; obesity/severe obesity; sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus Teachers and other school/college staff; day care staff Persons aged 65 years and older Residents in congregate settings, independent living facilities and licensed group homes Funeral service workers

Phase 1E Fire service personnel Other critical infrastructure including water/wastewater, energy, finance, food service, food/agriculture, legal, manufacturing, shelter/housing, transportation/logistics, and information technology/communications



