South Dakota to resume J&J COVID-19 vaccine administration

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota health officials have announced they will resume using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), pharmacies and health systems will start using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a lift on the J&J pause that started on April 13.
“The pause and restart of this vaccine should be one more example of our commitment in ensuring vaccine safety and prove that transparent and rigorous established safety standards work. We know all available vaccines have been proven effective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, further highlighting the importance of getting your shot scheduled today,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.
The pause was ordered due to six reports of rare blood clots that women sustained after getting the vaccine. As of Monday morning, 16,295 South Dakotans have received the J&J vaccine.
Health officials are reminding the public that the side effects of concern are extremely rare. Symptoms of these blood clots include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving to J&J vaccine. If anyone experiences these symptoms, they are encouraged to contact health care professionals.
To find vaccine access areas nearby, click here.