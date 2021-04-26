South Dakota to resume J&J COVID-19 vaccine administration

FILE – In this April 8, 2021 file photo, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. With a green light from federal health officials, several states resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, April 24. Among the venues where it’s being deployed is the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where free vaccinations were available to anyone 18 or older. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

PIERRE, S.D. (KCAU) – South Dakota health officials have announced they will resume using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH), pharmacies and health systems will start using the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a lift on the J&J pause that started on April 13.

“The pause and restart of this vaccine should be one more example of our commitment in ensuring vaccine safety and prove that transparent and rigorous established safety standards work. We know all available vaccines have been proven effective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19, further highlighting the importance of getting your shot scheduled today,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon.

The pause was ordered due to six reports of rare blood clots that women sustained after getting the vaccine. As of Monday morning, 16,295 South Dakotans have received the J&J vaccine.

Health officials are reminding the public that the side effects of concern are extremely rare. Symptoms of these blood clots include severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving to J&J vaccine. If anyone experiences these symptoms, they are encouraged to contact health care professionals.

