South Dakota health officials focus on vaccine hesitancy

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota is among the best states in the nation for the percentage of people who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Now health officials are turning their focus toward those who are hesitant to get the shots. A map published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows rural states like South Dakota, North Dakota, and Wyoming with some of the highest concentrations of vaccine hesitancy in the country.

The Rapid City Journal reports that in central South Dakota, the most rural part of the state, about 29% of people surveyed had reservations about getting vaccinated.

Health officials say they’re trying to steer people toward trusted sources to get information about the vaccines.