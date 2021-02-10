Siouxland District Health Department said appointments for February 17 clinic filled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – UPDATE: Siouxland District Health has reported that appointments for the Feb. 17 clinic are now full.

The next clinic is scheduled for February 24. There will be another clinic on March 3. Residents can make appointments for the clinic starting next week. More info about the clinic can be found here.

Appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic for February 17 are now full. We apologize for the website issues that we had due to the extremely high amount of traffic. The next clinic is tentatively planned for February 24th, and appointments for these will open up next week. — Siouxland Health Dpt (@SiouxlandHealth) February 10, 2021

PREVIOUS: The Siouxland District Health Department’s (SDHD) website is experiencing issues for residents trying to make appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Registration for vaccination clinics at the Tyson Events Center opened on Wednesday, and due to high volumes of traffic on their website, the SDHD website is having technical problems.

A direct link to register for the vaccination clinic can be found here.