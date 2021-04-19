Siouxland District Health Department announces evening vaccine clinic for next week

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Health officials have announced a Sioux City evening vaccine clinic for people who cannot get a vaccine during daytime hours.

According to a press release from Siouxland District Health, the next public COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be on April 27 at the Siouxland Expo Center at 550 S. Lafayette Street.

There will be 800 available appointments open from between 4:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Appointments are available for anyone 16 years old or older who need their first vaccine dose. The Pfizer vaccine will be used during these clinics.

Registration for these clinics can be accessed at the Siouxland District Health Department website or by calling 712-234-3922, beginning Monday.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit this website.

