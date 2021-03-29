SDHD opens COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age 16 and older

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department announced that the COVID-19 vaccination appointment registration is open for those age 16 and older.

Health officials said Woodbury County’s upcoming vaccine clinics are April 6 and April 8 at the Siouxland Expo Center, located at 550 S. Lafayette Street.

The appointments for those clinics will be open to all residents who are age 16 and older who need their first dose of the vaccine. The vaccination clinics will have the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for individuals 16 and older.

SDHD said people can access the online registration for those clinics by clicking here starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

For those that don’t have the ability to make the appointment online, they can have the health department assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling 712-234-3922 beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Health officials said the phone line is reserved for those who cannot use the online appointment scheduling, and they’re asking people to keep the phone lines open for those who truly need them.

The phone number will not be operational until registration for appointments is opened, and calls to schedule appointments will not be taken before that time.

Siouxland District Health said the expanded eligibility group includes a large number of Woodbury County residents, and not everyone will be able to schedule an appointment right away. The reason for that is the amount of vaccine available isn’t enough for this entire group.

It will take weeks to work through this group, and the health department appreciates everyone’s patience as they work through this process with the COVID-19 vaccine they’re allocated.