SDHD opening registration on Thursday for next COVID-19 vaccine clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health Department (SDHD) announced when the next COVID-19 appointment clinics will be.

According to the official press release from Siouxland District Health, appointments will be open starting on Wednesday, February 24. The vaccine clinic will take place at the Tyson Events Center.

Registration begins on Thursday, February 18, at 3:00 p.m. for those in the Phase 1A and 1B Tier 1 group.

If you are in any of these phase groups, you can register your appointments at the SDHD website or over the phone at 712-234-3922.