Phase 1B of Iowa COVID-19 vaccine plan less than two weeks away

(KCAU) — The next phase of Iowa’s vaccine distribution plan is less than two weeks away.

“The plan was try and get vaccinated,” said Dr. David Chobar.

Chobar said his physician told him he was on a waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as part of the first phase of Iowa’s vaccine plan.

“When your family practitioner knows you extremely well because you’ve gone to that same person well, then they tell you you’re on a list, be patient, then you can sit back and relax. But now it’s all up in the air,” Chobar said.

Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department said in Woodbury County, vaccines are only available at hospitals and the health department, that is until Phase 1B of the vaccine plans opens up on February 1. Then, vaccines will be available for first responders, frontline essential workers in food and people 65 and older.

“February 1st is when we are going to be allowed to move, to vaccinate people not in that very top tier. So we’ve got our top tier folks which again our health care providers and our long-term residents. Starting February 1st we’re able to vaccinate people not in that first category. Not in that first group. So now we have a bigger group of folks that we can move into,” Brock said.

Brock said people 65 and older will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at pharmacies and local clinics.

For people like Chobar, it’ll be a little longer.

“It doesn’t do a whole lot of good to call the health department right now. We’re not putting a waiting list together. We know lots of people want it so a waiting list isn’t something we’re looking for right this minute. It doesn’t really do a whole lot of good to call their doctors office yet,” Brock said.

Brock urges qualifying Siouxlanders to stay in contact with their physicians starting next week, when more information is available about when and how the vaccines will be distributed.