Pfizer booster shots could be approved this week, but it won’t be for everyone

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An FDA ruling on Pfizer booster shots is expected to be made this week.

One of the FDA’s committees last week provided a recommendation that booster shots should be allowed for people 65 years or older and for those that are at high risk for severe COVID infection.

Pfizer would still need approval from the FDA and the CDC in order to go ahead with making booster shots more widely available.

“If a third shot boosts immunity in people who are at high risk for severe COVID infection, that’s going to have a good impact on us. I mean, we’ve been fortunate, even with our rise in cases so far that we’re currently experiencing,” said Siouxland District Health Deputy Director Tyler Brock.

Currently, booster shots are only available to immunocompromised people.