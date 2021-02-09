Parking information for Tyson Events Center vaccination clinics released

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccine distribution underway in Woodbury County, the city of Sioux City has set a map for parking for those receiving a vaccine at the Tyson Events Center on Wednesday or Friday.



Due to the extreme cold, individuals who are registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine this

week at the Tyson Events Center should follow all posted signs in the parking lot upon arrival.

Vehicles may enter from Pearl Street or Pierce Street. You can see the parking layout below.

Photo courtesy of the City of Sioux City

Shuttle parking will be available in the east lot for those who require assistance. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicle with hazard lights on, and a Sioux City Transit shuttle will come to your vehicle to pick you up.



Individuals who are able to walk are encouraged to park in the parking area directly south of the

main entrance. Vehicles will exit from the east lot on to Pierce Street.



Additional information relating to COVID-19 vaccination clinics may be found on the Siouxland

District Health Department website.

All clinics are by appointment only and have been filled at this time.