Onawa health center to begin scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations

ONAWA, Iowa (KCAU) — A health center in Onawa is set to begin scheduling vaccinations for Monona County residents 65 years and older.

Burgess Public Health said they are setting up clinics that will be ongoing each week on Wednesdays at the Onawa Community Center, located at 320 10th Street. Vaccine supply is limited and will continue to be limited for quite some time, but if vaccine supply increases, appointments will be moved up and more clinic days will be added, otherwise plan to come on your scheduled day. The Moderna vaccine will be administered at these clinics.

If you need personal assistance, you can call 712-423-9140 and leave a message and they will return your call.

More information about the vaccination clinics can be found on the Burgess Public Health website.

If you are eligible and would like to register for an appointment, click here.