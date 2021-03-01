Next Woodbury County COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens to next priority groups

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland District Health (SDHD) will hold the next vaccination clinic at the Tyson Events Center on March 8.

Eligible individuals belong to Tiers 1-5 of Phase 1B, which includes:

First responders including firefighters, police officers, and child welfare social workers

PK-12 school staff, early childhood education staff, and childcare workers

Food, agriculture, distribution, and manufacturing workers who live or work in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing

Individuals with disabilities living in home settings that are dependent on attendant care staff, and their attendant care staff

Staff of and individuals living in congregate settings (not including college dormitories)

Inspectors responsible for hospitals, long-term care, and child safety

Correctional facility staff

Individuals age 65 and older

Phase 1A healthcare workers who have not received their first dose of vaccine

Siouxland District Health Department is working to set up opportunities for worker vaccinations, and these individuals won’t need to sign up through one of the public clinics. In addition, this group is limited to those in congregate work or living settings that do not allow for social distancing, such as workers in meatpacking, manufacturing production lines, or migrant workers who live in bunkroom-style housing.

Restaurant, grocery, and other essential workers are not included in Phase 1B unless they are also included in one of the other categories listed above.

Online registration for this clinic can be found on the Siouxland District Health Department website beginning at 3:00 p.m. on March 2.

The SDHD will have assistance available to make the appointment over the phone by calling 712-234-3922 starting at 3:00 P.M. on March 2. SDHD said the phone line is limited to those who cannot sign up online.

Officials said this clinic will likely be the last large, public clinic targeted specifically to Phase 1B in Woodbury County. Health officials are also expecting to soon be moving in Phase 1C.