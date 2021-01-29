Nebraska launches coronavirus vaccine registration website

OMAHA, Neb. (AP/KCAU) — Nebraskans who want to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine and get notified when it’s their turn can now register online.

The state launched its new registration website, vaccinate.ne.gov. It comes as the state moves into the next phase of vaccinations, covering people who are at least 65 years old and those who are at greater risk because of underlying health conditions.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is encouraging people ages 18 to 64 with underlying conditions to sign up, even if they’re already registered on a local health department’s website.

The department says that appointments are for Nebraska residents only. They also said that registration is not on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Family members and caregivers are encouraged to assist with vaccine sign-up if needed. There is also a hotline if people need help filling out the registration. The number to the hotline is 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. For more information about the new registration website, click here.

Residents are asked to continue to avoid crowded places, close contact with others, confined places, and to wear a mask.

