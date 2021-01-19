Nebraska COVID-19 vaccination plan

Nebraska health officials have created a COVID-19 vaccination plan.
Current phase of rollout
Of the many phases, Nebraska is currently in Phase 1A,
Below is the simplification of the vaccine rollout plan
- Phase 1 – Potentially limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses available means that segments of the population must be prioritized to receive the vaccine. Vaccine type, dose lot size, and opportunity should influence local COVID-19 providers when phase population progression is necessary.
- Phase 1 A
- Healthcare personnel (hospitals, home health care, pharmacies, EMS, outpatient, public health
- Long-term Care Facility residents and staff
- Early stages of supply should go ONLY to those staff providing direct patient care AND/OR are exposed to infectious materials. Initial supplies of vaccine should NOT go to:
- Administrative staff
- Staff working remotely
- Staff not in direct contact with COVID patients or infectious materials
- Phase 1 B*
- Persons 65 years and older
- Persons 18 years and older who have certain high risk medical conditions
- First responders
- Education sector
- Critical Infrastructure
- *ACIP defines phase 1B as the subset of workers at highest risk for work-related exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, because their work-related duties must be performed on-site and involve being in close proximity (<6 feet) to the public or to coworkers.
- Phase 1 C
- Vulnerable populations (disabled, congregate living, etc)
- Phase 2 – Large number of vaccine doses available, sufficient to meet the demand of general population.
